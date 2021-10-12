To The Daily Sun,
"GlobalFoundries to build new chip plant in upstate New York"
This is a headline that recently appeared in the news and all of it is true but it could have read Laconia, New Hampshire.
It should have read the same way but with Laconia, New Hampshire at the end of the tagline if our state senators and current state business development figureheads had been on the ball. The former State School property in Laconia is a prime site for this and other types of high paying tech jobs that would raise the income level of not only Laconia residents but all the surrounding area. Think about if this billion dollar company had chosen Laconia, it would mean decades or more of high paying jobs for thousands of families and create generational wealth. It would employ not only locals but bring in other talents and then more companies and the ripple effect throughout the region would be like a stone cast upon the water generating a ripple effect of positive economic prosperity. The Laconia site needs to be carefully developed with a mix of technology and bio-pharmaceutical jobs that will continually be needed well into the future. I will make a prediction, that I hope will not come to true and that is, the site gets businesses that are low paying jobs that only benefit a few or specific ideals, and this site, the last large parcel of developed land, will be squandered away and with it the prosperity chances for thousands who call it home.
Jen Ross
Manchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.