To The Daily Sun,
In the run-up to the previous presidential election, there was one particular state senator I noticed at many of the volunteer events I attended. It was, therefore, no surprise to see this same person following that same election at grassroots events designed to keep average people informed, engaged, and empowered.
This speaks volumes about who Senator Dan Feltes is: he is there, working beside us, with us and FOR us, and has been from the very beginning of his career. His voting record demonstrates his commitment to all N.H. citizens. Of note, his consistent support of paid family leave, access to affordable health care, helping victims of sexual assault by extending the statute of limitations, increasing the state minimum wage, supporting a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body, making voting rights accessible (not, as many in power continue to do, making it harder for people to vote), making N.H. more inclusive (supporting marriage equality before the Supreme Court made it the law in 2015, and currently expanding the definition of gender discrimination).
I have seen first-hand how hard Sen. Feltes works. He has shown me how someone who cares about people can make a significant impact. Knowing he is running for N.H. governor gives me much-needed hope, and I am thrilled to support him. I trust him; I respect him, and I’m behind him all the way.
Jeanne Timmons
Tilton
