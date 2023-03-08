Voters in Ashland have expressed concerns about the purchase of the historic Ashland School, privately owned by Tri-County Community Action Program. Some voters may not have been in the building since it was abandoned in 1990. In 2008, Tri-County CAP purchased the abandoned building and spent over $1.3 million to restore it. Without our intervention, voters could be considering the cost of demolishing a building left to crumble for 33 years. Instead, they are voting to complete the purchase of a beautifully restored building that will serve the community as a library.
People have speculated about the building’s condition, including saying it is uninhabitable. Between 2008 and 2010, the building was completely renovated and restored. Completely. The original woodwork, exterior brick, and other architecturally significant features remain. The rest of the building, including heat, A/C, roof, windows, elevator, plumbing, electrical, water, sewer, hazardous materials remediation and removal, etc., are all new or have been completed. During restoration, the building was over-engineered for stability. In 2011, Tri-County CAP received an award from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance for our restoration of the building. I can confidently say that it is far from uninhabitable.
But voters need not take my word, or anyone else’s, on this as they consider Article 31. Voters may make an educated and informed decision by coming to see the building at a scheduled open house. Open houses are: Thursday, March 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 11, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Furthermore, official reports regarding the restoration activities performed by Tri-County CAP are a matter of public record. Copies were filed with the Town of Ashland and should be available for public inspection.
