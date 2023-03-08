To The Daily Sun,

Voters in Ashland have expressed concerns about the purchase of the historic Ashland School, privately owned by Tri-County Community Action Program. Some voters may not have been in the building since it was abandoned in 1990. In 2008, Tri-County CAP purchased the abandoned building and spent over $1.3 million to restore it. Without our intervention, voters could be considering the cost of demolishing a building left to crumble for 33 years. Instead, they are voting to complete the purchase of a beautifully restored building that will serve the community as a library.

