To The Daily Sun,
When the state tells you it’s safe to go to The Home Depot to buy a sponge but it’s too dangerous to go to a florist and buy flowers — it’s not about your health.
When the state shuts down millions of private businesses but doesn’t lay off a single government employee — it’s not about your health.
When the state bans dentistry because it’s unsafe, but deems abortion visits safe — it’s not about your health.
When the state prevents you from buying cucumber seeds because it’s too dangerous, but allows in-person lottery ticket sales — it’s not about your health.
When the state tells you it’s too dangerous to go golf alone, fish alone or be in a motorboat alone, but the governor can get his stage make up done, and hair done for five TV appearances a week — it’s not about your health.
When the state puts you IN a jail cell for walking in a park with your child because it’s too dangerous but lets criminals OUT of jail cells for their health—it’s not about YOUR health!
When the state tells you it’s too dangerous to get treated by a doctor of chiropractic or physical therapy treatments yet deems a liquor store essential—it’s not about your health!
When the state lets you go to the grocery store or hardware store but is demanding mail-in voting, IT’S NOT ABOUT YOUR HEALTH!
WAKE UP PEOPLE!
Jean Ferreira
Gilford
