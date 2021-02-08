To The Daily Sun,
In response to Tom Stankosky’s comments on Jan. 29 regarding Joe Biden being a devout church-going Roman Catholic, I don’t agree.
Webster’s Dictionary says devout means holy, pious. Joe Biden does not fit this description. First, as a Roman Catholic he is unaware of the Ten Commandments. The fifth is “Thou Shall Not Kill” (including babies being aborted) plus his other Democrat platform is anti-Bible. Attending church on Sunday morning does not make you a Christian.
President Donald Trump put America first. What has Joe Biden accomplished? Joe Biden has put power and control first.
Jean Burley
Franklin
