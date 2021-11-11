Jay Tomilson

To the Daily Sun,
So I've been thinking about the parking garage issue and had a couple of ideas. Now maybe someone much smarter than a lowly carpenter has thought of this but why can't it be built across the street in between the town hall and post office. With three stories having an elevator at both ends and a sky bridge crossing the street over to the bank parking lot this could accommodate all in city parking and colonial entertainment, with stairs as well of course. The beauty here is it could be constructed before tearing down the old parking garage that's undersized and ugly as sin. Now the parking lot where this would be is plenty big enough to accommodate a large project like this, that acreage is really to good to just be a single parking lot. The sky bridge is important to bring people safely across the street, without disrupting traffic, to another elevator and stairwell that would bring you back to street level, with handicap safety in mind and safe for children. Just think of how this could be decorated each year for the holidays.
When I was about ten I remember going out the back door at the old FW Webb building, crossing the bridge and drifting over to the old Baron's billiards hall. How cool it was being that age and entering a pool hall. Mind you, I grew up in Bradford, Vermont. The only pool hall we had was a pool table at the local dive bar, no kids aloud. But at Baron's anyone could pay a dollar and play for an hour, six dollars and you could play all day. "WOW, was that cool." What a sight for a kid to see all those perfect tables and how big that place looked. I would play for hours, then drift back over to Webb for steamed hotdogs and a Moxie, and then go right back to playing pool. Dad locked up at 5 so I had to be back in time for the doors to be locked and the alarm set so I would say goodbye to everyone there like Curious George leaving the pet store and head back across the bridge. It sure was different in the eighties! Well that Webb is gone now and subsidized housing is now where it used to be. I suppose the parking garage was never really on my mind back then but I do remember it always looking awful. It would be nice if it was just peeled back off the buildings and the stores underneath given a little love and who knows, maybe even add a floor on top, maybe even a new pool hall.
Jay Tomilson
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.