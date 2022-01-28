To The Daily Sun,
The 45 mph daytime and 30 mph nighttime speed limits on Lake Winnipesaukee have been working well for 13 years. They were instituted because the lake was getting more congested with more people on all kinds of floating devices from kayaks to cabin cruisers and boats were getting faster. So just like with the roads we needed speed limits.
Imagine if the Departments of Safety and Transportation suddenly decided to remove all speed limits from New Hampshire roads. Would you even feel safe walking into the road to check your mailbox?
The speed limit for rural roads in NH is 35 mph, business districts and residential areas have a speed limit of 30 mph. We allow faster speeds (up 70 mph) on roads that are carefully designed and constructed with long curves for visibility, banked turns, guard rails, clear and bold road markings and signs, prohibitions for slower vehicles and with on and off ramps so it very apparent when you are entering or leaving a “high speed” environment.
Roads are for business. We need to get people to work, stores and schools and get goods and services to businesses and consumers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says that highway deaths increase 8.5% for every 5 mph speed increase. The Commissioner of Transportation determines how fast our roads need to be to support our economy and still be safe and then our roads are designed for those speeds.
The lake is for fun and relaxation. Should we be increasing the chance for accidents at all when we already have a working speed limit — 45/30 in place?
In the last two years, the NH Department of Safety has reduced the speed of boats to headway speed (approximately 5-8 mph) in two busy parts of the lake, that I know of, for safety reasons. They must think it is safer when boaters go slower.
Please contact your local NH representative and let them know that the current speed limits on the lake have been working well for 13 years and we need them to allow safe access for all to our very special local recreational resource.
Jay Newton
Gilford
