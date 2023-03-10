I’m voting for Bob McLean for Gilford School Board on March 14.
Bob grew up in Meredith and has lived with his wife in Gilford for 28 years. Their children attended Gilford public schools from kindergarten through high school. He has worked as a hospitality manager, carpenter and ski instructor at Gunstock.
He celebrated the high school graduations of his daughter from Gilford High School in 2022 and his son in 2021. Both are now attending college. He knows and appreciates what Gilford public schools have done for his children. He wants to make sure that continues for other Gilford families.
Bob ran for state representative last fall and enjoyed meeting the people of Gilford and Gilmanton. A lot of folks wanted to talk about education. He learned a lot that he hopes to apply as a school board member and that continued voter input will be helpful as well.
Bob knows a lot of people in the Gilford schools and the town thanks to his children. He sees the importance of parental, teacher, administrative and taxpayer involvement to maintain a school system that will give our children the start they need to be successful in life.
Bob thinks our schools should be safe, offer a choice of programs so students can get an education that fits them and be able to attract the best teachers while keeping an eye on the cost to the taxpayer.
Please join me in voting for Bob McLean for Gilford School Board this coming Tuesday, March 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
