Reminder that Gilford votes on Tuesday, March 28. Please come out and vote.
Reminder to vote for Bob McLean for school board. He has several unique qualifications:
He spent the last 14 years closely watching the Gilford School System educate his two children who graduated in 2020 and 2021 after attending kindergarten through 12th grade in Gilford pubic schools.
He saw what they learned every day, the sports and clubs they participated in, the friendships they made and the colleges to which they were accepted and now attend.
He believes in experts. Expert: A person with a high degree of skill in or knowledge of a certain subject. He knows the teachers in Gilford are experts in their field who are highly trained and experienced and he believes they they know to design curriculums, choose books and encourage and help our children to learn and grow into adults ready for the world.
Bob spent all last summer and fall meeting with hundreds of Gilford residents when he campaigned to be a state rep. He may have lost the race but he gained a lot of knowledge about how folks in Gilford feel about the school system that he wants to bring to the school board.
Bob grew up in Meredith and has lived with his wife Jennifer in Gilford for 28 years. He has worked as a hospitality manager, carpenter and ski instructor at Gunstock.
Vote for Bob McLean for Gilford School Board this coming Tuesday, Nov. 28.
