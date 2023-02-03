To The Daily Sun,
Say no to the proposed speed limit increase on the Broads on Lake Winnipesaukee from 45 mph to 65 mph.
To The Daily Sun,
Forty-five miles per hour on the water is equivalent to 65 mph or more on a highway. Traveling in a car on a highway you have many safety features, including a smooth road surface with long, high-visibility curves. Vehicles have airbags, seat belts, steel cages, brake lights, automatic brakes and lane-keeping. There are lines on the road to guide them, signs to warn of exits and, most importantly, all the cars are traveling in the same direction.
On the lake, you have none of those things. Boats have no safety features to protect passengers in the event of a crash or even a quick turn. The lake can be rough from waves and wakes, and boaters are unpredictable and can turn toward each other or a person in the water in an instant.
Additionally, the highway is a limited-access area, meaning that you won’t encounter people riding bikes, skateboarding, horseback riding, running or walking.
Contrast that with the Broads on Lake Winnipesaukee. The biggest open part of the lake is a non-limited area. That means that wake surfers, tubers, windsurfers, kayakers, people just floating in their boats, sailors and more are all there.
They are there because it’s one of the most beautiful places on the lake with islands and mountains all around but also because it’s less crowded — there were 30,000 boating licenses issued last year in NH, up 460% — and still a safe place on Lake Winnipesaukee to have fun on the water.
Their safety should not be compromised so a few expensive boats can go fast.
Please tell your state representatives that this law is unsafe and unfair to the majority of lake users.
Jay Newton
Gilford
