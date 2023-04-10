To The Daily Sun,
Zero-sum is the concept that Republicans leaders falsely apply to everyday scenarios to scare people. The idea is that for you to do well, someone else has to do poorly or when someone else does well, there will be less for you.
To The Daily Sun,
Zero-sum is the concept that Republicans leaders falsely apply to everyday scenarios to scare people. The idea is that for you to do well, someone else has to do poorly or when someone else does well, there will be less for you.
They stir up fear about immigration in this way. “People are coming over the border, taking our jobs, and bringing crime,” they say.
Actually, immigration is good for our country. A recent study about innovation in our country shows that over the last 30 years, the counties in the U.S. that received the most immigrants created more jobs, better pay and more patents than counties receiving fewer immigrants.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 1.2% of our population is Native American. That means 98% of us are here due to immigration. It’s not been easy for most immigrants over the years because they have been successfully demonized by people promoting a zero-sum mindset but we now have many people here who we call friends and respect as neighbors and colleagues.
Many studies have established that immigrants commit crimes at consistently lower rates than native-born Americans. Other factors including unemployment rates, housing instability and economic hardship all predict higher rates of different types of crime, while immigrant populations do not.
In 2019 immigrants paid $492 billion in federal, state and local taxes and received almost no benefits in return. Additionally, they often do the jobs no one else wants to do.
Immigrant labor, creativity and the taxes they pay help our economy thrive.
That said, we need updated immigration laws so people coming here are treated fairly and we can better manage their entry into our country. The hold up: Businesses who benefit from cheap, unregulated immigrant labor don’t want immigration reform.
Let’s make immigration better, not feared.
Jay Newton
Gilford
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Which methods do you use to consume media and entertainment? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.