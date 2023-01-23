To The Daily Sun,
Zero-sum: Of, relating to, or being a situation in which a gain for one side entails a corresponding loss for the other side so the result is zero.
This is how most Republican leaders want us to view the world. They say, for example, if we increase the minimum wage, people will lose jobs.
Our economy is described better by positive-sum, where the result is greater than zero. For example, when the minimum wage is increased, some workers may be displaced initially but the rest of the workers will be able to afford to buy more goods and services and companies will grow to meet those needs, creating more good-paying jobs than we had in the first place.
Top Republicans and the right-wing media promote the zero-sum idea because they want the rest of us to fight among ourselves instead of noticing that, according to Forbes, “The top 1% increased their share of the nation’s wealth to 32.3% as of the end of 2021 while the share of wealth held by the bottom 90% of Americans declined from 30.5% to 30.2%.”
The top 1% have accomplished this by keeping the minimum wage low, eliminating and preventing unions, getting big tax cuts from George Bush and Donald Trump, increasing profits while blaming inflation and defunding the IRS so they don’t get caught cheating. All with no regard for the health, well-being and dignity of the average American.
Raising the minimum wage doesn’t take anything away from the rest of us, it adds to us. When people make enough to afford food, shelter and internet, they and their children thrive and contribute to our economy. When they buy more goods and services, our local businesses grow and hire more people.
Think positive-sum.
Jay Newton
Gilford
