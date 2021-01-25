To The Daily Sun,
There has been so much talk about voter fraud that I felt it would be helpful to provide some facts. I will show that it is extremely rare, usually not intentional, the penalties are harsh and it is effectively prevented by our neighbors.
First, it rarely occurs. In one study in Kansas where the Republican secretary of state examined 84 million votes cast in 22 states to look for cases of duplicate registration, they only managed 14 prosecutions, representing 0.000017 percent of the votes cast. Many studies show similar results.
Most prosecutions that occur around the country are cases where the defendant committed voter fraud unknowingly. One way this can happen is when a convicted felon registers to vote not realizing it was against the law in their state (not so in NH) for convicted felons to do so. They were not trying to subvert the outcome of an election.
The penalties are severe. In New Hampshire, it’s a class B Felony with a minimum 30-day jail sentence and up to a $5,000.00 fine for the first offense.
Here is the real reason that voter fraud is virtually nonexistent. The registration and voting processes in Gilford and Meredith NH – and throughout the United States – are governed by time-tested laws and procedures that include multiple checks and audits. These are carefully performed by our neighbors acting as poll workers, poll watchers, and local town employees who want to do a good job. If you think about your own experiences with registering and voting, you know it would be hard to put one over on these folks.
I contacted the town clerks in Meredith and Gilford and the NH Secretary of State and they all assured me there was no voter fraud in NH in the last election. This was proven on an unprecedented scale by Trump himself. His many lawsuits, multiple recounts and audits were unable find any evidence of meaningful voter fraud in the entire country.
United States laws and the Constitution give the right to vote to every citizen of voting age. Since we know that voter fraud is insignificant, we should be adopting ways already proven in other states to make voting more accessible such as early voting, automatic registration and mail-in voting. Unfortunately, our Gilford/Meredith state representatives are proposing new laws to make it more difficult for us to register and vote. They are using the myth of voter fraud as an excuse.
Jay Newton
Gilford
NH elected a republican governor, state reps, senators and executive council. But elected Biden and Kuster? What registered republican would do that? sounds fishey to me.
They can’t handle the truth.
