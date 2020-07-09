To The Daily Sun,
I would like to counter Mr. Charles Gallagher's argument, “Masks don’t work against flu-like viruses; look at the science.”.The science he cites is most likely accurate but it doesn’t represent the real-world situation we encounter today while fighting the transmission of the virus. For mask wearing, the more important question is; do masks work against flu-like viruses contained in respiratory droplets. See the explanation below.
I looked for articles supporting the use of masks and screened for reputable sources. The first one I clicked on is from the Stanford Medicine News Center. Their article, “5 Questions: Stanford scientists on COVID-19 mask guidelines”, refutes his argument. Amy Price, PhD, senior research scientist and Larry Chu, MD a professor of anesthesiology and director of Stanford’s Anesthesia Infomatics and Media Laboratory, answered five questions related to mask wearing.
Most simply, while Charles argues that the viral particles are too small to get caught in mask materials, Price and Chu say the respiratory droplets which carry the virus and are expelled when people talk, cough or sneeze, are much larger than viral particles and will be trapped by mask materials. Therefore masks that are correctly fabricated and worn will protect most people who wear them from inhaling the viral particles (still in respiratory droplet form) as well as preventing people who are infected from infecting others.
I would recommend reading the entire article which also tells how to make an effective mask but it concludes with this statement by Dr. Price, “We know that during the first wave of the pandemic, those countries that implemented masking early were more successful than others at reducing the spread of the virus."
Jay Newton
Gilford
