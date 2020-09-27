To The Daily Sun,
After reading Kendall Hughes’ September 23 letter regarding State Representative Josh Adjutant being “out of touch” with the community, I felt I could not remain quiet.
Whether he’s ladling soup at the Grafton Garlic Festival, or going door-to-door to nearly every house in the district, Representative Adjutant is very much community oriented. State Representative Josh Adjutant truly cares for the district that he grew up in and genuinely wants to improve conditions for everyone, and that’s where my respect for him comes from. Unlike many politicians, there is nothing in this for him, other than a sincere wish to serve the public and to improve the lives of others. There is no office, no staff, and a salary that doesn’t even cover his commute.
State Representative Josh Adjutant is a young man and a Marine Corps veteran who works two jobs but still finds time to attend community events and have a perfect attendance record in Concord. That, to me, is a shining example of a man with a strong work ethic and a record of serving his country and dedication to the district he is a product of.
I don’t think an irresponsible, out-of-touch politician would work hard to ensure the largest increase in education funding or property tax relief in the last thirty years, as well as legislation to provide housing security during the Covid pandemic.
Lastly, I would like to point something out. Mr Hughes asked, “how many times has Mr. Adjutant reached out to you or your place of work asking what he can do to help?” He bet zero. He would lose that bet because when I suffered a rather serious injury, State Representative Josh Adjutant sent me a personal, handwritten letter asking if I was okay and what help do we need. I had only met him once before that. That’s the kind of person we need to keep representing us in Concord.
Jason Marandos
Grafton
