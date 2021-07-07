To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in response to Steve Earle’s letter in the June 29 edition of The Sun.
The “left wingers” of our country absolutely and with loud voices decry the horrific attacks and slurs against Jewish people and Jewish institutions. We abhor all acts of hate.
The writer then draws a line between these ugly, horrific acts with Hamas. Remember, as well, that Hamas is just one political party. Do the people of Gaza have a right to demonstrate for access to potable water and food and medical care? They are under complete blockade. They cannot leave their small strip of land for food. They cannot fish off their own coastline. When they protest they are shot dead and their one sewer treatment plant is bombed. Their gardens and olive groves are bulldozed. Many of the olive trees are hundreds of years old. A significant number are over a thousand years old. The people of Gaza cannot farm their own land, fish their own waters. Their children can not sleep at night. Schools and hospitals are bombed. Homes and apartment buildings are bombed. This is what is known as collective punishment.
Yes, by all means we should fight all human rights abuses.
Janet Simmon
Laconia
