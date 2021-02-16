To The Daily Sun,
It has been a rough year for all of us, with COVID health risks, school closings, job losses and businesses shut down. Sometimes it has been hard to see through the rough times. That is why I am so encouraged by two warrant articles in Bristol coming up at the Annual Town Meeting on March 13.
The two initiatives are a town solar array and a recycling infrastructure expansion program.
The recycling initiative would allow the town of Bristol transfer station to bundle and sell cardboard to recycling vendors with plans to add other items in the future. Most of the funding for this project comes from existing town funds and grants, with taxpayers being asked to contribute a small amount equal to $.04/$1,000 tax valuation. (If you have a $100,000 home, your share will be $4, just once.) This one-time investment will help reduce the costs of trash disposal overall. In a few short years the project will be paid for and recycled items will then produce revenue for the town. This is a good investment at a time when fees for waste removal continue to rise each year.
The solar array project will provide power for the town’s wastewater treatment facility. This project does not require any investment from the town of Bristol. Residents will benefit from lower sewer and water fees.
Both of these projects are being recommended by the town Select Board and will be voted on at the Bristol Annual Town Meeting. I believe these projects are environmentally sound and economically beneficial to our community.
If they are passed, Bristol will join a growing list of towns in the New England region that are planning for the future by doing what is right for the environment and keeping it affordable to town taxpayers.
For more information on the recycling project you can watch a 15-minute video – "Locally Produced: Let's Talk Trash" – available through the Minot-Sleeper Library website. Then you can join a Zoom discussion on the topic on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Janet Metcalf
Bristol
