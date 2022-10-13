To The Daily Sun,
John Sellers wrote in a letter to the editor on Feb. 3, “Vote for those who love life and will protect our liberties and freedoms.” I agree this is a good compass to use in electing our representatives.
To The Daily Sun,
John Sellers wrote in a letter to the editor on Feb. 3, “Vote for those who love life and will protect our liberties and freedoms.” I agree this is a good compass to use in electing our representatives.
That is why I am voting for Carolyn Fluehr-Lobban for New Hampshire state representative in Grafton House District 18.
Fluehr-Lobban is a Bridgewater resident, someone who loves life. A beekeeper and a conservationist, Carolyn is concerned about our changing climate and how it affects life in New Hampshire. Sellers believes we have 1,000 years, according to the Bible, before we have to worry about climate issues. He states this in a Oct. 3, 2019, letter to the editor critical of a climate rally in Plymouth.
Fluehr-Lobban is an educator who understands the value of public education and supports funding to guarantee all our children have access to a good education here in Bristol. Sellers worked in 2019 and 2020 to drastically cut the education budget for Newfound Area School District, a move that was roundly defeated through the voting process.
Fluehr-Lobban will protect our liberties and freedoms by protecting the rights of women to make medical decisions with the help of their doctor, not the rulings of the state or federal government. She will vote to protect our right to vote. Carolyn also will defend funding for social programs that mean so much to New Hampshire residents, such as Social Security and Medicare. Sellers thinks these programs are not working — he states in a letter to the editor Sept. 9, 2020 “socialism has never worked and will not work in the USA — just look at problems with our schools, Social Security and Medicare, which are social programs.”
Janet Metcalf
Bristol
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What information do you need ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8? Where do you go to find it? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.