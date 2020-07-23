To The Daily Sun,
I have to respond to Alan Hawley (July 23). I agree that housing for low- and even moderate-income renters is in short supply. Nobody denies this. But I tend to keep an eye on this situation, and just looking at what's in the paper today for rental opportunities, I can't see that it is as dire as you suggest. Perhaps you were unaware that the apartments for seniors on South Main Street are not standard apartments, but are exclusively for people who need services as well as housing. Given that fact, I'd say the price you mention is hardly exorbitant. And other advertised apartments include utilities, which can make rents of over $1,000 not as high as they sound, given the cost of heating in the winter.
For people whose income is too low to afford these, Laconia Housing will accept applications for rent reduction, and have suggestions to offer for low-income options. On the other hand, I have to say that it dismays me to see how many landlords refuse to consider pets; for people who live alone this is cruel and probably accounts for some of the homelessness we have. I doubt I would be willing to live without the company of an animal companion. I wish you luck in your search, but don't give up. If you have a good history as a tenant and can show ability to pay the rent reliably, you should have success if you use the services that are available to you.
Janet Learned
Gilford
