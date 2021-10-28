To The Daily Sun,
I have lived in Laconia for 47 years and am very concerned about the politics in our city. Voting is very important and a constitutional right which I take quite seriously. Each vote can make a difference in the future of our city and, most importantly, in on our school board.
Having worked for Laconia School District for 24 years, recently retired, I have always been very proud of our schools, staff members, and school board members. We are in the business of educating our students to be thoughtful, honest, kind, and respectful future leaders. Hopefully, they will want to live, work, play, and raise their families here.
The current climate of school districts and boards in our nation is conflicted at best. We need board members who are committed to focusing on education, not political views, and enriching the lives of our students.
The individuals that I feel can provide the best continued leadership for Laconia are Mayor Andrew Hosmer and the present councilor incumbents. I invite you to join me at the polls and cast your vote.
I also believe that a vote for Jennifer Anderson for School Board At-Large, Jennifer Ulrich in Ward 1 and Heather Drolet in Ward 6 for Laconia School Board will provide the best leadership for our school community and our students.
Please cast your vote for them on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and tell your neighbors and friends. It is very important for the future of our city and schools.
Janet Brough
Laconia
