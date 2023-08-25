The word is out. The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 is having a devastating effect on women’s health. So-called “pro-life” Republicans have banned (or are expected to ban) abortions in at least 24 states. According to recent reports by Gender Equity Policy Institute and the Commonwealth Fund, since the Dobbs decision, in these states:
Women (disproportionately black women) are three times as likely to die during pregnancy, childbirth or right after giving birth; babies are 30% more likely to die in the first month of life; twice as many single mothers are uninsured; and the teen birth rate is twice as high.
There is a great disparity between these states and the states that support reproductive rights, where the health of women and babies is mostly positive.
Health research organization KFF interviewed OBGYNs nationwide this year. A majority of them reported that the Dobbs decision has worsened:
Racial and ethnic inequities in maternal health (70%); mManagement of pregnancy-related medical emergencies (68%); pregnancy-related mortality (64%); and attracting new OBGYNs to the field (55%).
The U.S. has a much higher maternal mortality rate than other wealthy nations (more than three times higher than most), and that rate is increasing. As citizens of the richest and most powerful nation on Earth, we should be appalled at this statistic.
Sixty-nine percent of Americans support legal abortion in the first three months of pregnancy; 85% believe it should be legal in at least certain circumstances. Yet a minority of extreme and out-of-touch right-wing Republicans are in control of almost half of our state governments and the Supreme Court.
In 2024, vote as if the health and lives of women (and girls) depend on it — because they do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.