Recently on NBC, Gov. Chris Sununu claimed that Democrats are making “political fodder” out of tragic mass shootings by trying to pass more gun laws. “I’m the governor of one of the safest states in the country,” and New Hampshire handles its gun laws “very responsibly,” he boasted.
New Hampshire ranks near the top of states with the weakest gun laws.
The recent proliferation of gun deaths in the U.S. shows that no place is safe. Shootings can happen anywhere at any time without warning. The community of Uvalde, Texas, believed their city was “safe” too before a shooter massacred 19 of their children and two adults.
Sununu also claimed that places with “restrictive gun laws, like Chicago, have some of the worst crime.” But police and FBI trace reports show that more than 50% of guns used in crimes in Chicago are purchased in other states, many from neighboring states with lax gun laws. The CDC’s 2021 Firearm Mortality data shows that Illinois ranks in the middle, not the top, for number of gun deaths per 100,000 citizens (at 16.1 deaths). The 14 states with the highest firearm deaths (above 20 deaths per 100,000) are 10 Southern states and Alaska, Montana, Wyoming and New Mexico.
Sununu questioned why Democrats, with control of Congress, did not pass gun laws in the past two years He knows full well that, without a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, they will not be able to enact significant gun safety laws. Nonetheless, in November 2022, Democrats succeeded in passing the most meaningful gun violence prevention legislation in almost 30 years.
The question Sununu should have asked is, “With 71% of Americans favoring stricter gun laws, why did only 15 GOP senators (out of 50) and 14 GOP representatives (out of 215) vote for this legislation?”
