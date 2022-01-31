To The Daily Sun,
Libertarian Cato Institute in Washington, D.C. ranked New Hampshire the number 1 state for economic “freedom” in 2021 and Gov. Chris Sununu as the nation’s most fiscally responsible leader. Recently Sununu met with William Ruger and Jason Sorens of Cato, and co-signed a commentary with them, to tout his fiscal policies.
Jason Sorens is the founder of the Free State Project, a fanatical and dangerous movement that pledged to move 20,000 libertarian extremists to New Hampshire for the sole purpose of taking over and dismantling our state government. According to their website, over 5,000 Free Staters are already here and 45 are state representatives. Their extremist views have so influenced the Republican party that Free Stater representative Michael Sylvia (head of Belknap County’s delegation) introduced an amendment (with the full support of Alton, Barnstead and Gilmanton Rep. Ray Howard) to have New Hampshire secede from the country.
According to Cato’s commentary, the secret to New Hampshire’s success is low taxes that “keep getting lower.” But who in New Hampshire is actually benefiting from this tax-cutting craze?
For decades, the state has severely underfunded public schools in violation of its obligation to fund an adequate education for every child, and that funding has been consistently downshifted to local property taxes. Property taxes make up 64% of all state and local tax revenue (the highest percentage in the country), and property-poor towns pay a rate more than twice that of wealthy, property-rich towns. Because the state has no graduated income tax (the fairest tax system), the wealthy pay a much lower overall tax rate than middle wage earners. (Vermont has an income tax and ranks a very high 49th among the states in tax fairness; Maine is 45th. New Hampshire is a dismal 16th.)
Sununu’s new controversial school voucher bill, which takes funds directly from school funds, greatly exacerbates this problem. Only $129,000 was budgeted for the program’s first year; however, up to 1,500 students are expected to sign up, at a possible cost of $6.9 million. Where will this money come from? Count on paying much more in property taxes next year.
In 2021, Sununu signed a bill to phase out the Interest and Dividends Tax. The NH Fiscal Policy Institute reports that elimination of this tax will disproportionately benefit the very wealthy, who will reap 90% of the tax reduction. And who will pay for this loss of revenue? I think we all know the answer to that.
Very telling is the fact that New Hampshire dropped 12 points to a low number 37 ranking in CNBC’s latest Business Rankings, even earning a D+ for the state’s “economy,” which Sununu loves to boast about, calling it one of the best economies in the country.
And more tax cuts are in the offing ($250 million worth according to NH Business Review). Instead of a top fiscal ranking, Sununu should be given a dunce hat for being the irresponsible leader that he is. Hard-working Granite Staters deserve much better.
Jane Westlake
Barnstead
