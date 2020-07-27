To The Daily Sun,
The large pink Women for Trump bus, which is apparently traveling through the area, arrived in Barnstead the end of last week. Lara Trump and other members of the Trump Campaign, accompanied by members of the Secret Service, Homeland Security, and New Hampshire State Police, held a Trump rally at the Barnstead Police Department. Apparently, the police and certain members of the community were expecting them, but the visit caught the vast majority of residents by surprise. Streets were closed off for a period of time, Republican political signs were placed on private lawns, and from photographs posted on the Barnstead Police Facebook page, most if not all of the police were in attendance, all decked out in their official uniforms. And, since it was a weekday afternoon, I assume that at least some of the officers were on duty.
Although the police ostensibly characterized the visit as a thank you to law enforcement for their service, it is clear from the photographs and messages posted on Facebook that the event was nothing but a highly partisan political rally. One of almost 40 photographs posted is of at least 45 people (including the Barnstead police), 13 of whom are holding Trump/Pence or Women for Trump signs.
The police website states that, due to Covid-19, their lobby will remain closed and they “are taking every precaution to protect the public and (their) employees from becoming infected.” Apparently an exception was made for hosting a Trump political event. Every photograph displays egregious disregard for public safety. The site mentions that visitors were given a tour of the facilities, but there is not a mask in sight. People are standing together, often touching or hugging, with no regard for social distancing. People close to the Trump family, including the Secret Service, have tested positive for the virus. Most of these guests came from out of state. What assurance do we have that they are not spreading the virus throughout our region?
Many Barnstead residents, and residents of neighboring towns, are outraged by this blatant politicized event. The majority of over 400 comments posted to date on the police Facebook page express condemnation of both the partisan display and the total disregard for public health guidelines.
The police are paid to serve all taxpayers in their town, not just those of one political persuasion. This is especially important in today's divided world. This conduct by the Barnstead police was highly inappropriate. Under the circumstances, how can residents who disagree with their politics feel confident that the police will be there to serve and protect them?
Jane Westlake
Barnstead
