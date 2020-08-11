To The Daily Sun,
Having Bike Week in our area is a huge mistake. Just look at the pictures from Sturgis and figure it out. Most everything has been cancelled this summer: fairs, concerts, etc, etc. What makes this any different? The majority of citizens don't want it; listen to them as they are the ones that LIVE here.
Jane Thibeault
New Hampton
