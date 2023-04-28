I am a year-round resident of Moultonborough and am very much in support of The HUB Community Center. The vision of The HUB as a center of activity for this active community is not a selling statement — it is a needed reality. The HUB proponents have been remarkably responsible and responsive to the needs of the community — designing a plan based on community input on needs. Most desirous for my family is the large, multi-purpose room that envisions an indoor walking track, and the aquatic center. All ages will be able to gather in this space for safe exercise year-round and to use the swimming facilities. Currently to swim, one must travel to Laconia or Plymouth (with limited pool hours dependent on the college calendar). I am an active swimmer who jokes that my plan is to swim until I am 95, like my grandmother did. I want to do that here in Moultonborough.
I am currently helping my son prepare for his plebe summer swim test at West Point. His formal swim lessons have been limited as there were no facilities in the area. Now, as he faces his commitment to our country, we are adding hours to his already extensive day so that we can travel to a pool so that he can swim. If this facility had existed sooner, then he would have been able to take swim lessons and maybe been on a swim team. We owe to our youth and our seniors a safe facility to learn to swim and be able to exercise. Learning to swim is not a luxury — it is a lifesaver, especially as we are blessed to live in the Lakes Region. My family will be voting yes for The HUB for our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.