To The Daily Sun,

I am a year-round resident of Moultonborough and am very much in support of The HUB Community Center. The vision of The HUB as a center of activity for this active community is not a selling statement — it is a needed reality. The HUB proponents have been remarkably responsible and responsive to the needs of the community — designing a plan based on community input on needs. Most desirous for my family is the large, multi-purpose room that envisions an indoor walking track, and the aquatic center. All ages will be able to gather in this space for safe exercise year-round and to use the swimming facilities. Currently to swim, one must travel to Laconia or Plymouth (with limited pool hours dependent on the college calendar). I am an active swimmer who jokes that my plan is to swim until I am 95, like my grandmother did. I want to do that here in Moultonborough.

