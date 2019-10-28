Now that Andrew Hosmer has finally had a city meeting, he has more than three signs. Arrogant. Yes, I think so. I read the editorials afterwards. People seemed so gullible. I thought to myself: He has them fooled.
Mr. Hosmer has had more than sufficient time to put the Colonial, the opioid crisis and broken-down garage to bed. Now, he wants office. Couldn't he have fought for these concerns while on City Council? He knows important people, he says. He didn’t accomplish the mission. Why vote old luncheon meat (bologna) when prime rib is on sale?
Mr. Old Hat Hosmer is lying. He has before and he will again. Peter Spanos is forthright, intelligent and doesn’t lie.
I am a poor old woman who lives in Laconia. I know the Spanos family from volunteering. They are credible, enthusiastic, honest individuals. Moreover, Peter Spanos has a positive plan/vision for Laconia. Mr. Hosmer’s is more of the same old stuff.
In the hospitality business, the Spanoses dealt with all types of people, rich, poor, in-between. They worked hard as immigrant families do. They worked hard just as you do to try to get ahead of the curve. It takes an amazing family to run a business, parent children and give back to the community. I admire the Spanoses.
Please vote for an honest man, Peter Spanos, for MAYOR on Nov. 5.
Jane Brown
Laconia
