"Priceless" credit card advertisements resonate because moments and items hold intrinsic value for us personally. For communities, "priceless" items are the legacy we must protect for future generations. When items are natural resources, it is imperative that we exercise greater diligence.
Symbols are also priceless. Our flag is a symbol of all we believe as Americans. The Old Man of the Mountain evokes loyalty from anyone who ever lived in New Hampshire. Gunstock Mountain is a symbol of Belknap County for anyone who has lived in Belknap County or skied at Gunstock. It serves as ambassador for Belknap County and the Lakes Region. Local students have been able to learn to ski. Residents participate in special county programs. All spread the Gunstock community message wherever they move. Each year more people return to ski or to camp and enjoy the recreational facilities. They support local businesses, which employ local residents.
Gunstock is important to our family. My dad skied with Tom Weeks, a Gilford selectboard member, before the area existed. I learned to ski at Gunstock. Our daughter learned through Gunstock’s adaptive ski program. My husband participated on a racing team and served on the committee to restore the ski jumps. Our grandson will continue the tradition.
Tom Day’s management team with Gary Kiedaisch and the former highly-qualified Gunstock Area Commissioners understood Gunstock’s intrinsic value but also knew it must also be profitable to ensure its future. They improved Gunstock, making a substantial profit to reinvest in the area while paying annual amounts to Belknap County, no longer needing a pre-season fiscal boost. We must save Gunstock from those who do not truly understand its community legacy and who merely see it as just another expendable natural resource.
Support local businesses displaying "Support Gunstock" signs; encourage more to join. Future generations thank you.
