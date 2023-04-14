Peter Kirk doesn't understand what being transgender means. He states, "People may live whatever lifestyle they choose"; that we "have the right to choose." His statements reveal that, like most right-wingers, he doesn't understand that being transgender is not a choice. This belief that it's choice is the basis of extremist talking points aiming to demonize, pathologize and erase transgenders from American society. Similar tactics were used against gays and lesbians; religious fanatics pushed anti-science conversion therapies. Being transgender is a state of being where an individual internally identifies differently than what is culturally expected of their birth sex. Gender expressions are social constructs that vary from society to society and over time. Gender expressions involve more than sex chromosomes. Nobody is saying a transgender female is XX female. The prefix "trans" means "on or to the other side of; across or beyond." Most transgender people begin to realize their gender incongruity between 7 and 10 years old. It's not a choice. Who would choose to be gay or transgender in a world so full of ignorance and bigotry?
Mr. Kirk is likely animated by the trans sports controversy, which clouds the issue. We will eventually sort this out. The World Boxing Council is planning to launch transgender divisions in 2023. The international swimming federation recently stated transgender women who had experienced male puberty cannot compete in women’s events. Competitors must have fully transitioned by age 12. The winners of the boys 2016 high school National Track and Field Championships would have won a majority of the medals in the women's 2016 Olympics. Our country values fairness. Let trans be trans and stop demonizing them and standing in their way on the rest of the issues. It's none of our business if parents support the transitioning of their child.
