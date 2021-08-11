To The Daily Sun,
Recently, I again read one of the arguments for the erroneous belief that "masks don't work." The poster in the comment section of Carol Lee's misguided anti-mask letter wrote, "Put on a brand new blue paper mask in your kitchen, and brew a nice pot of coffee. If you can smell the coffee, your mask doesn't work."
False. They're not paper, they're usually three or four layers of woven melt-blown polypropylene. The tiny molecules that cause odors are much, much smaller than the virus. Also, blue medical procedure masks are not the best protection although they still offer a degree of it to you and others. The KN95 mask (Lowes, Home Depot) is superior because it has a tighter fit and higher filtration. Like the even more efficient N95 mask, it has filtration that blocks 95 precent of particles under 0.3-microns. Importantly, there is never a naked virus floating in the air. It is always bonded to something larger like water droplets and aerosols from breathing, talking, coughing. That's water, mucus protein, and other biologics that are all larger than 1 micron. Properly fitting, no-valve KN95 and N95 masks block most of those both ways. The amount of viral load is everything. We've all been exposed to COVID but it takes a certain load to infect. Some European countries are even mandating N95 or KN95 type masks on public transportation and in stores. In the U.S., not all KN95s are FDA approved but are still better than procedural or cloth masks. So check.
Here's something from a USA Today fact check as to why an N95 can collect particles even smaller than 0.3 microns:
"The first is something called Brownian motion, the name given to a physical phenomenon in which particles smaller than 0.3 microns move in an erratic, zig-zagging kind of motion. This motion greatly increases the chance they will be snared by the mask fibers. Secondly, the N95 mask itself uses electrostatic absorption, meaning particles are drawn to the fiber and trapped, instead of just passing through. Although these particles are smaller than the pores, they can be pulled over by the charged fibers and get stuck," said Professor Jiaxing Huang, a materials scientist at Northwestern University working to develop a new type of medical face mask. “When the charges are dissipated during usage or storage, the capability of stopping virus-sized particles diminishes. This is the main reason for not recommending the reuse of N95 masks.” KN95s are also electrostatically charged.
Different masks have different efficacies. If you use a cloth mask and can see light through it, wear two. If you wash and reuse a KN95 mask that has lost its charge, it will still block 75 percent of 0.3-micron particles. A blue procedure mask is good to protect from splatters and sprays but being looser fitting around the sides it's not as efficient as a KN95 or N95 mask. Some wear tighter-fitting cloth masks over procedural masks. Viral load is everything. Every avenue of protection counts.
James Veverka
Titon
