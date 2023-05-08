There's no shortage of disinformation regarding the recent Orwellian wave of attacks on books. Gregg Hough wrote a letter titled "Federal law is clear: Remove kids’ books or face prison time." Except none of the books attacked approach the Supreme Court's definition of obscene. Legally proving obscenity is an exceptionally high bar to meet, so cases are very rare. Last year, plaintiffs asked a Virginia court to rule that the award-winning, bestselling books "Gender Queer" and "A Court of Mist and Fury" were obscene and to prohibit Barnes & Noble from selling them in Virginia. The plaintiff lost, and the judge also ruled the Virginia law he used was unconstitutional.
Mr. Rich Littlefield chimed in that "a book written for first or second grade students filled with graphic sexual content should at the very least go through a stringent review process." Except none of the books written for these grades contain graphic sexual content. Littlefield uses the right-wing fake-outrage machine's strategy. He worries about sexualization at a young age, and that "they grow into adulthood in an appropriate fashion." What's appropriate? Who decides? Certainly not vacuous puritanical zealots.
"And Tango Makes Three" is a true story of two male penguins at New York City’s Central Park Zoo adopting an orphan female chick. “Sea Horse: The Shyest Fish in the Sea” features an illustration of two seahorses hugging and includes scandalous passages such as, “They twist their tails together and twirl gently around, changing color until they match” and “the two of them dance until sunset and then she puts her eggs into his pouch.” Yet these two books have been attacked as too racy. Banning books closes minds, and that's the right's intent. The right's idea of public education is like a straitjacket for the mind. Seahorses and Penguins. Really?
