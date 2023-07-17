No, Don Ewing, there isn't any forensic evidence of Joe Biden accepting a $5 million bribe. Our "corrupt media" isn't discussing it because it's fever-swamp nonsense from Machiavellian carnival barkers. And the alleged whistleblower, Gal Luft, has been on the run since jumping bail after a February arrest. He has been charged with acting as an unregistered agent for the Chinese government, brokering deals for dangerous weapons and Iranian oil, lying to federal agents, and engaging in multiple international criminal schemes spanning several years. Mr. Ewing also thinks Trump will get off due to the Presidential Records Act. That's just plain hilarious.
The Hunter Biden laptop story is another desperate fabrication. One local writer is so obsessed with it, it's clear that he needs cognitive therapy and cult deprogramming. Maybe up the Prevagen, too. Former Air Force officer and GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman joined Hunter Biden’s legal team to show the true origins of the claims. He is preparing a “technical and analytical report compared to phone forensics” regarding the laptop in question. Mr. Riggleman claims the content being published in right-wing media “has no relation to any forensic copy attached to a Hunter Biden laptop” and “looks ... to us” as if “most of the data is curated” in a way that is “almost like a mixtape of multiple data sources that’s gone through the hands of 30 or 40 people. A lot of the things they say are not validated and ridiculous, and we’ve found cases of fabricating data."
Finally, it's wonderful that Ron DeSantis' campaign is a flop. If it comes down to Republicans nominating Trump or DeSantis, I'll take the circus clown over the belligerent fascist.
