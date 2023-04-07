To The Daily Sun,

Recently, Peter Kirk lamented the lack of science during a NH House committee hearing regarding transgender people. Simply put, there's more to the story regarding gender identity than genitalia. Dr. Murat Altinay of the Cleveland Clinic has remarked, “The brain and the body can go in different directions. Gender is not only in our genitalia; there’s something in the brain that determines gender. The male and female brain have structural differences.”

