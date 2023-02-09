Bruce Jenket recently wrote, "Unlike religious organizations that promote love and unity, the media promotes hate and division." He's mostly wrong regarding religious organizations and he is talking about media he scorns. With right-wingers, any criticism of their agendas is deemed "hate," and calling them out is considered "divisive."
Consider the bizarre new laws and orders attempting to control speech and ideas in public schools. Some states are suppressing teachers in discussions of race, gender, current events and history. Virginia's governor promised parents he would eliminate critical race theory in schools, but it’s not even taught in K-12. Banning books in schools is another strategy to smother the free exchange of ideas in schools. Right-wingers can't handle the heat of fiery political debates, so they try to gag dissenters. They imitate history's authoritarian governments' and religious institutions' long history of legislating intolerance. Mr. Jenket also wants us to question whether we are media addicts, yet his blind allegiance to Fox News is that of a well-groomed true believer.
Chuck McGee also carries the torch of authoritarianism in suggesting that this paper should drop Mike Luckovich's cartoons. He can't take a joke. Desiring to censor a joke seems very thin-skinned. Right-wingers think they have some kind of inalienable right to declare what the facts are, what's "democratic" (just ask Chuck), what liberty means, what children are taught, what they should believe, what one can publicly express, and even how one can address one's own existential dilemmas. And of course, all this without "hateful" and "divisive" debate that might make them uncomfortable. The right's Machiavellian fake-outrage machine works 24/7 setting fires across the street in order to divert your attention away from their own toxic fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.