Recently, New Hampshire Rep. Michael Granger (R-Milton Mills) made some bizarre statements at a hearing on proposed bills to restrict gender-affirming care. Granger equated Nazi eugenics with gender-affirming care. When asked by Rep. Joe Shapiro (D-Keene), “Are you comparing the extermination of Jews and others with giving gender-affirming care?” Granger answered, "Correct."
Until 1933, German cities, especially Berlin, were vibrant hubs of cultural diversity. In that atmosphere, Dr. Magnus Hirschfield, a leading researcher of sexuality and gender, established the Institute for Sexual Research in 1919. Hirschfield published, lectured and worked to promote the rights of those who did not conform to existing gender or sexual norms. On May 6, 1933, the Nazis vandalized and occupied the institute. Four days later, the entire contents of the institute's library were removed and publicly burned in Bebelplatz Square. That night, over 20,000 other books across Germany were publicly burned by the Nazis to send a message to their enemies. From there, the Nazis raided LGBTQ organizations and gathering places, shutting their doors and jailing their leaders.
The Reich Chamber of Culture and the Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda coordinated to dictate what films, art, music and literature were acceptable. Authors and artists deemed culturally and politically incompatible were purged from institutions and their works were removed from galleries, cinemas, libraries and theaters. Ring a bell? In 1936, the Nazis established the Reich Central Office for the Combating of Homosexuality and Abortion. Between 1936 and 1939, over 100,000 gay men were arrested and imprisoned. Thousands died in the camps. Gay and transgendered communities were erased from existence. Bewilderingly, American right-wingers have embraced similar strategies and talking points. Speaking at CPAC 2023, Michael Knowles declared: “For the good of society, transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely." Audience hoots and cheers followed. Ring a bell?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.