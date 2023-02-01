Steve Earle recently wrote the letter "It snowed — and so once again climate change is debunked." Unknown to him, the Arctic is warming at twice the rate that the rest of the planet is. With every degree Celsius of warming, the atmosphere can hold 7% more water vapor. If increasingly humid polar air moves south and condenses as it meets warmer air, it can mean increased snow and rain.
Mr. Earle also thinks the case of Joe Biden having classified documents is the same as Donald Trump having them. The difference is that Trump continually obstructed justice. Another writer claimed Russia wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if Trump was president. He doesn't remember Trump extorting Ukraine, which led to his first impeachment. Putin is Trump's ideological hero.
Another writer denied the existence of systemic racism in American society and that those who recognize it think our country is evil. Nonsense. We have always been a work in progress, fixing our mistakes if we can, evils included.
Another writer tried to equate abortion rights with the right to refuse a mandated vaccination. My body, my choice. That's a false equivalency. An unvaccinated person doesn't have the right to spread a disease that can kill thousands and overwhelm health care systems. Then there are those who blame Biden for inflation. Energy prices affect just about everything we consume. One of the reasons for increased energy costs is that demand dropped significantly during the pandemic and then the economy rebounded at a faster rate than expected, causing unexpected surges in both demand and prices. Russia's invasion of Ukraine further disrupted energy supplies, additionally impacting prices. And in 2022, Russia and Saudi Arabia convinced OPEC and other producers to reduce output targets in an effort to keep energy prices higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.