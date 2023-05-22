Book publisher Penguin Random House, parents, authors and the literary advocacy group PEN America are suing a Florida school district to challenge the removal of several books on race and LGBTQ issues from school libraries. The suit was filed Wednesday in the Northern District of Florida against the Escambia County school district and its school board in Pensacola.
The suit argues that school officials violated the First Amendment because they chose to remove books against the recommendations of school committees reviewing book challenges, and “based on their disagreement with the ideas expressed in those books.” You think? The lawsuit also claims, “This disregard for professional guidance underscores that the agendas underlying the removals are ideological and political, not pedagogical.” No kidding. Furthermore, the suit claims that school officials violated the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment because the books challenged and removed are disproportionately written by people of color and LGBTQ authors, or address race and identity topics.
Nadine Farid Johnson, an attorney and managing director of PEN America’s Washington and Free Expression programs, stated the book bans in Escambia County schools are “blatantly unconstitutional attempts to silence and stigmatize. The government should not foster censorship by proxy, allowing one person to decide what ideas are out of bounds for all."
When extremist groups use the term "parental rights," they are using it to advance a right-wing agenda that erodes public education, whitewashes American history and marginalizes LGBTQ+ students. Here is a column worth reading. "What rational parents must do to combat education conspiracies: ‘Parents’ rights’ and ‘school choice’ have historically been rallying cries for the right, democratic terms used as cover for discrimination."
