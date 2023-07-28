Speaking of "letter lunacy," in his last letter Russ Wiles clearly revealed he doesn't know who is bringing in fentanyl or where it is entering. Americans comprised 86% of fentanyl trafficking convictions in 2021. Over 96% of fentanyl seizures along the border in 2023 have been at legal points of entry. He wants to smear immigrants. Wiles repeats a common fascist trope, claiming, "The illegal alien influx into our cities hurts resident children in need of services." He spreads a despicable falsehood, claiming Democrats support abortion up until the moment of birth. And he spreads the lie that this administration supports open borders which feeds the "economy of pedophilia." Being an anti-vaxxer, Wiles calls the use of truly miraculous COVID-19 mRNA vaccines "a forced experimental vaccine." He has no idea how long mRNA technology platforms have existed. A useful pawn of right-wing, anti-transgender hate groups, Russ warns of the "mutilation of children's body parts." Unknown to him, transition-related surgery is limited to teens, not young kids, with parental consent, after extensive counseling, and it's exceedingly rare.
Wiles doesn't understand the history or consequences of race relations in America. He denies systemic racism and white privilege exist just as he denies transgenderism and accelerating climate change exists. Ironically, he wants you to know that "Republicans are fighting" Democrats and "trying to protect our vulnerable children" from them. On top of being complete frauds concerning democracy and individual liberties, today's MAGA GOP, full of dangerous religious fanatics, does little to help children's real-life needs; in fact, they stand in the way. A lot. A twisted ideologically driven cruelty rules their alternate reality. When it comes to nutrition, education, safety, child care, and the health care of children and mothers, MAGA Republicans lead the way into the deepest pits of hell.
