Ron DeSantis is campaigning on his allegedly successful "anti-woke" record, but courts keep ruling them unconstitutional. When blocking his anti-woke law for colleges, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker called it "positively dystopian." Florida's drag show ban also failed in court. Judge Presnell wrote, “This statute is specifically designed to suppress the speech of drag queen performers.” Book-ban lawsuits are also in progress.
In blocking parts of Florida's ban on gender-affirming care, U.S. District Court Judge Hinkle wrote, "The elephant in the room should be noted at the outset. Gender identity is real. The record makes this clear. ... The overwhelming weight of medical authority supports treatment of transgender patients with GnRH agonists and cross-sex hormones in appropriate circumstances." Hinkle tore into Florida officials at their subsequent appeal, writing that the ban was issued through a "biased" process "from the outset" that saw transgender identity as "made up," a "woke idea," or "profiteering by the pharmaceutical industry or doctors."
Arkansas' gender-affirming care ban was just permanently blocked. A federal court ruled Arkansas' law violated three parts of the U.S. Constitution: the First Amendment, the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, and the Due Process Clauses of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, violating the rights of transgender youth, their parents, and their medical providers. Judge Moody wrote, "Rather than protecting children or safeguarding medical ethics, the evidence showed that the prohibited medical care improves the mental health and well-being of patients and that, by prohibiting it, the State undermined the interests it claims to be advancing, the testimony of well-credentialed experts, doctors who provide gender-affirming medical care in Arkansas, and families that rely on that care directly refutes any claim by the State that the law advances an interest in protecting children." The judge was not impressed with the state's religious arguments.
