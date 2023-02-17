Chuck McGee must not have heard about the clown shows chaired by Jim Jordan and James Comer. He should read The Hill's article, "Four reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop." There was no conspiracy. And to equate corporate behavior to fascists like Gov. Ron Desantis' banning of books, banning subjects and silencing expression in public schools is absurd. What is going on in some states is right out of the fascist playbook of 1930s Europe.
Over 70% of Americans realize that the Earth is warming and is caused by human activity. Only 14% deny it outright. Over 70% believe we aren't spending enough on climate action. Geological records show that at no time in Earth's history has the planet warmed so abruptly. Warming is most noticeable in the Arctic where it is warming at twice the rate as the rest of the planet. Higher low temperatures during nights and during winters in the middle latitudes, too. Don Ewing claims renewables are unreliable and dangerous. No power source is more dangerous to life and the environment than burning fossil fuels. No energy source is 100% reliable. Properly functioning energy grids have multiple sources. On average, coal, nuclear, and gas power plants are unavailable 15%, 9%, and 5% of the time, respectively.
And amazing things are going on in green technology. B2U Storage Solutions has taken 1,300 former EV batteries and created a unit that stores 25 megawatt-hours and is tied into their solar energy facility in California. The project sells power back into a wholesale market and earned $1 million last year. EV battery components are also progressing. If they can't be repurposed, valuable materials are separated out. Volkswagen is working on 97% recyclable batteries. GM partnerships are developing a nationwide EV battery recycling supply chain to secure domestic supply.
