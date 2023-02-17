To The Daily Sun,

Chuck McGee must not have heard about the clown shows chaired by Jim Jordan and James Comer. He should read The Hill's article, "Four reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop." There was no conspiracy. And to equate corporate behavior to fascists like Gov. Ron Desantis' banning of books, banning subjects and silencing expression in public schools is absurd. What is going on in some states is right out of the fascist playbook of 1930s Europe.

