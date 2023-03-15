Chris Johnson asked a good question. Why didn't Joe Biden reinstate the rail brake rule? He should have. There has been talk of a 2015 law that may constrain such efforts but I haven't found it. The 2015 FAST Act maybe? The lawsuits from the rail industry would be substantial against an executive order like in 2015, which is why Biden wants Congress to take the lead. Nevertheless, it should have been reinstated by the Department of Transportation. Unfortunately, even if the rail brakes rule had been in effect, the trains carrying vinyl chloride would not have been covered under the rule. That's crazy, says Gov. Mike DeWine. It was irresponsible to revoke the rule, but clearly the rule never went far enough. Industry experts claim electronically controlled brakes are a step forward like anti-lock brakes were for automobiles. In contrast, the rail industries will say they don't work well enough to pay for just as climate change deniers will say it's not happening and/or it's too costly. Therein lies the problem. Industries generally fight safety regulations and modernization because of profits.
All over the country, the religious right is feverishly attacking the LGBTQ community. This is the same tribe that shouts freedom from the rooftops. Freedom to wear tinfoil hats? They must think we're stupid. They're clearly obsessed. MAGA world is in a frenzy because their false narratives are failing, so they have weaponized government against the liberties they oppose wherever they can. In 2022, over 200 anti-LBGT bills were introduced. So far in 2023, over 150 such bills have been introduced in 25 states. It's a smokescreen when they say they want to protect children. It's all about power and control. Over 350 anti-LGBT bills in two years? There's something deeply twisted about these people.
