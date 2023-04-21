If you've noticed that literature banning extremists is losing in the courts, there are plenty of precedents. The first case I'm sharing landed in the Supreme Court: Island Trees School District v. Pico, 1982. Several books were considered un-American, un-Christian, and of course, filthy. The court ruled that discretion by school boards must comport with the First Amendment; that local school boards may not remove books from school library shelves simply because they dislike their ideas.
Here are more cases: Counts v. Cedarville School District, 2003. The court found it is impermissible to restrict access to books on the basis of the ideas expressed therein. The school board's decision to restrict access to the Harry Potter books was found to violate the First Amendment.
Sund v. City of Wichita Falls, Texas, 2000, involved "Heather Has Two Mommies" and "Daddy's Roommate." The court blocked the city's resolution on the grounds that it violated the constitutional right to receive information; that allowing 300 citizens to remove any books they find objectionable amounted to a "heckler's veto."
Case v. Unified School District, 1995. "Annie On My Mind" depicts a romantic relationship between two teenage girls. The court found that the school board's actual motivation for removing the book from the library was disapproval of the book's ideas contained and its removal violated the First Amendment.
Minarcini v. Strongsville City School District, 1976. Kurt Vonnegut books. The 6th Circuit found that the First Amendment protects the right of the students to receive information and that a decision to remove the books from the school library was unconstitutional.
