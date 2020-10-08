To The Daily Sun,
Herd Immunity? According to epidemiologist Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, "the first time a journalist asked my opinion on whether it was effective for the coronavirus, I literally laughed out loud because I assumed they were joking". Achieving herd immunity by spreading Covid-19 in the population is an absurd idea rejected by most epidemiologists worldwide.
Viruses differ in many ways. There are four widely circulating seasonal coronaviruses in the world and immunity does not last with any of them. Coronaviruses 229E, NL63, OC43, HKU1 are common cold viruses that do not confer lasting immunity after infection. Covid-19, SARS, and MERS are also caused by coronaviruses. Many people get reinfected with the same seasonal coronaviruses every year. Immunity just doesn't last with any coronavirus. Long term Covid-19 "natural" herd immunity likely doesn't exist because of the loss of immunity. Even a Covid-19 vaccine will not stop the spread because coronavirus immunity is temporary just like your immunity is to an influenza strain.
In April, Sweden's chief epidemiologist predicted that by May, 40 percent of Stockholm would have developed antibodies. In reality, only 15 percent did. By August, London and Stockholm had identical rates of 17 percent. Scientists aren't even sure if post-infection antibodies actually protect you from the disease for any period of time. Study after study has shown that Covid-19 antibodies disappear just as they do with other coronaviruses. It may be the lymphocytes of the adaptive immune system, the B-cells and T cells, which remember pathogens, that play the main role in protection. They may be the key to why so many people are asymptomatic. We just don't know yet.
A study by Kings College London published in July found that while 60 percent of people with the coronavirus had "potent" antibodies, just 17 percent had the same level of potency three months later. The potency of the antibodies fell by as much as 23 times over the three months. In some cases antibodies were undetectable. Study after study has demonstrated that the coronavirus Covid-19 shares many of the same immunological traits as the four seasonal coronaviruses. It doesn't last, and like seasonal Influenzas, one may need a vaccination every year in order for there to be anything resembling herd immunity. And do not forget that flu shot. When only 40 percent of Americans get a flu shot, herd immunity is not achieved and thousands needlessly perish. The NIH sets a standard of 80 percent in healthy persons and 90 percent in high-risk persons to establish herd immunity. We're not even close. Big Dumb Fail.
James Veverka
Tilton
