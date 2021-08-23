To The Daily Sun,
I temporarily lost vision in my right eye back in December, and since January (backlog of available dates) have been waiting for eye surgery that will correct this. The procedure, however, was denied by Aetna Insurance (which covers the retirees of the state of NH) just TWO WEEKS before the surgery was to take place.
Calls to several Aetna numbers and long waits resulted in: (A) horrible feedback noise from their end (according to their rep); (B) their rep being UNABLE to transfer me to any other party due to a "malfunctioning switchboard;" and (C) the rep being unable to transfer me to any supervisor or resolution specialist.
Whomever is responsible at the state level for choosing this obviously incompetent company to insure and handle Medicare accounts should be held accountable. Never before have we had ANY issues with other insurance companies. Rest assured I will never personally do business with Aetna.
James Valtz
Belmont
