To The Daily Sun,
In response to the letter in Thursday's paper by Ray Corliss Jr., Laconia. He is the one that needs to get a clue. Everything going on in America and around the world is not caused by COVID-19. A majority of it is caused by this bleeding heart liberal B.S. that the Biden administration is implementing, for instance: Why is the Southern border wide open? A lot of this pandemic is caused from people coming from all over the world to get in to the U.S. None are being tested for COVID-19 nor are they being forced to be vaccinated like the American citizens by this mandate.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Gen. Mark Milley, who by the way has committed treason and he still has a job, what is going on? Donald Trump may have done a few things that people don't like but he is and always will be about American first.
The Biden bunch is trying everything to divide this country, but the American people are clearly on to them. They clearly demonstrate that they are the real racists.
James M. O'Neil
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.