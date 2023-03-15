This past Sunday, March 12, at about 10:30 a.m., the horn sounded, ending the championship game of the junior division (third and fourth grade) for the Francoeur/Babcock Memorial Basketball Tournament, held at Gilford Middle School. The Juniors from Sanbornton had finally beaten the kids from Laconia, after having losing to them two weeks earlier in the LAYBL Basketball Tournament. And it was the final game of the season for the intrepid All-Stars from Laconia, having begun the journey in early January, including practices, 20-plus games and two tournaments. Seems like they were playing all the time.
And all the way from the very beginning, they were led, coached, taught and cared for by one very kind and persevering man, Chris Noyes. It's not an easy task to bring together 12 kids from different teams to compete as a group, hopefully to win a few, and have fun doing so. But Chris was there from the very beginning to the last horn Sunday, always encouraging, teaching, caring, and most importantly of all, being the great role model for coaches and parents everywhere. I know my grandson had a heck of an experience, and loved every minute of it. We, your fans, had a heck of a ride watching and cheering. Thank you, Chris Noyes, from a very exhausted but happy grandad, you did a really nice job of handling all that came your way, and thank you for caring for our kids like they are your own.
