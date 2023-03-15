To The Daily Sun,

This past Sunday, March 12, at about 10:30 a.m., the horn sounded, ending the championship game of the junior division (third and fourth grade) for the Francoeur/Babcock Memorial Basketball Tournament, held at Gilford Middle School. The Juniors from Sanbornton had finally beaten the kids from Laconia, after having losing to them two weeks earlier in the LAYBL Basketball Tournament. And it was the final game of the season for the intrepid All-Stars from Laconia, having begun the journey in early January, including practices, 20-plus games and two tournaments. Seems like they were playing all the time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.