To The Daily Sun,
I am a volunteer at the LRGH COVID-19 clinic. Recently while directing traffic and moving people along to be vaccinated one couple went well beyond the normal thanks have a nice day and returned again soon after their appointment and handed a card out the window and said thank you after I said no need, she said it's just a thank you note and drove on to continue her day. I remembered the card on my way home and opened it to find some of the most kind words I have heard in a long time. (You are noticed) I hope I speak for all the people out there working these clinics that we're doing a good thing and keep it up. I know this will inspire me to continue donating a little time from my day for the good of all and encourage anyone with spare time to consider volunteering in any way.
I am only going to use initials to thank these people and hope they see this note, thank you Mr. and Mrs. F. for your kind words and thoughts. This gesture will be noticed.
Jake McDonough
New Hampton
