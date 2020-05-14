To The Daily Sun,
With the creation of his task force (STRRT), I’m worried that Frank Edelblut has decided that this crisis is too good to waste. It appears to be another of his efforts to undermine N.H. public schools, after the failure of bills he supported in the Legislature.
Of the 10 K-12 schools on the task force, only half are traditional public schools, even though traditional public schools educate nearly 85 percent of students in the state. Charter schools educate less than 2 percent of the students in our state, but constitute 30 percent of the representative schools. Our Legislature refused money for charter expansion, and killed the voucher bill, both supported by Mr. Edelblut. Will he use this task force to continue serving the interests of charter and private schools ahead of N.H. public schools?
Should the Diocese of Manchester have a place on a task force that will conceivably impact public schools in a major way?
I’m curious why Mr. Edelblut pitched the need to "redesign" the way schools in N.H. operate, given that N.H. was recently ranked third in the nation for the quality of our K-12 public schools. It seems Mr. Edelblue thinks our students do TOO well nationally.
There is clearly a need to be proactive when planning to return to school. But let’s be clear, Frank Edelblut is unqualified for the role of commissioner of Education, and his ideas are bad for education in New Hampshire. Let’s not allow him to accomplish them through STRRT.
Jacob Roy
Laconia
