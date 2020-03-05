To The Daily Sun
We became residents of Gilford in 1982. Since that time we are thankful for the opportunities and quality of life the town provides :
— Quality schools and library
— Recreational programs for all ages
— Events as Old Home Day and the Village Holiday Stroll, which bring residents together
— Judicial investment in land conservation
— Good management of the town’s departments and resources
Kevin Hayes can draw on his knowledge and past experience both as a member of the Board of Selectman (six years) and School Board (six years). He manages his own civil engineering business, believes in good fiscal management, and will be sensible about the use of the town’s resources. He values the opportunities Gilford provides its residents, as described above. Lastly, he is a person of integrity, has a strong sense of community, and has a passion to serve in local government.
At the town’s election on Tuesday, March 10 we encourage residents to cast their vote for Kevin Hayes for the Board of Selectman.
Jack & Shirley Woodward
Gilford
