To The Daily Sun,
I sent the following email to Senators Shaheen, Hassan and Congressman Pappas:
Dave Ramsey, a radio talk show host, has seven steps to get out of debt and build wealth. His first step is to save $1,000 in an emergency fund with step #3 to increase the emergency fund to 3-6 months of household expenses.
With all the anxiety over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) impact on the U.S. and world economy, I’d like to see some federal legislation to allow everyone to have a tax-free $1,000 emergency fund which could only be used once a year for personal emergencies or in a declared national or state emergency.
It would be even better if the emergency fund could be grown to 3-6 months of household expenses.
Jack Potter
Meredith
